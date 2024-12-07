Maxi Kleber Sitting Out On Saturday
4 days agoDallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (illness) will not suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber has been unproductive lately, failing to score in three of his past four games, so his absence shouldn't disrupt the Mavericks' rotation too much. In his stead, P.J. Washington and Quentin Grimes are expected to pick up additional minutes. Kleber's next opportunity to return comes Tuesday against the Thunder.
Source: NBA Injury Report
