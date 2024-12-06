Matvei Michkov Provides Three Assists On Thursday
40 mins agoPhiladelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov finished Thursday's 7-5 loss to Florida with three assists. He produced all the helpers in the second frame, becoming the youngest player in franchise history with three-plus assists in a single period. The 19-year-old Russian had a power-play assist when Tyson Foerster scored and picked up two even-strength helpers on a pair of Owen Tippett strikes. Michkov has struggled to produce offense during even-strength play during his rookie campaign, but he's steadily improving in that regard. The skillful winger paces all first-year players with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) through 24 appearances. He's recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) on the power play.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN