Matthew Tkachuk Rocks Flyers With Five-Point Game
48 mins agoFlorida Panther winger Matthew Tkachuk had a field day against Philadelphia on Thursday, finishing a 7-5 road victory with five points. He collected four assists, three with the man advantage, and capped off the scoring in the contest with an empty-net goal. Following a four-point effort in the previous game against Pittsburgh, Tkachuk became the first player in Panthers history with nine points over a two-game span. The two massive performances are part of a five-game point streak. Tkachuk, who has registered 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 22 games for the season, has looked back to his best lately and should do further damage on Saturday against a Sharks that has just allowed eight goals to Tampa Bay and has the fifth leakiest defense overall this season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN