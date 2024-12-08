Matthew Tkachuk Extends Point Streak On Saturday
3 days agoFlorida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to six games on Saturday evening during their victory over the San Jose Sharks. In this game, Tkachuk scored twice and added six shots, two blocks, and one hit. In addition, Tkachuk has now tallied at least two points in each of his past four contests. During this span, he has scored four times, added eight helpers, and logged at least four shots on goal in three of them. In his previous 12 contests, he has only been held off the scoresheet in three games and tallied an impressive 20 points during this span. Fantasy managers should continue to view Tkachuk as an elite scoring winger who has the upside to produce in other categories, such as hits, blocks, and shots, due to his play style. The 26-year-old will look to extend his point streak on Tuesday evening against the Seattle Kraken.
Source: NHL.com
