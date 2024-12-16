Marquez Valdes-Scantling Leads Team In Targets
3 weeks agoWide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the Saints in targets and receiving yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. MVS drew seven targets but only logged two receptions for a total of 64 receiving yards. He also had one carry for four rushing yards. With Derek Carr (concussion, hand) sidelined with his injuries sustained in Week 14, expectations that MVS would make another big play this week were low. However, he did manage to reel in a deep shot over the middle for a 39-yard gain in the third quarter, the Saints' longest play of the game. Valdes-Scantling took a helmet-to-helmet hit on his other reception in the fourth quarter and left the game temporarily but returned after it was determined he did not suffer a concussion. This was the second game in a row that MVS drew seven targets but he will be hard to trust against the Packers in Week 16, especially if Carr is forced to miss another game.
Source: NFL.com
