Malik Nabers Sees 10 Targets In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers delivered a solid performance in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, recording five receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets. Nabers tied for the team lead in receptions and averaged an impressive 15.8 yards per catch, including a critical 23-yard grab on the final drive to set up a potential game-tying field goal that was unfortunately blocked. Earlier in the fourth quarter, he added a crucial two-point conversion reception to bring the Giants within three points with 4:11 left. While he didn't find the end zone, Nabers' 12.4 fantasy points highlighted his role as a reliable and dynamic option in an offense that struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Source: NFL.com
