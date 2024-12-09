Mackenzie Blackwood Lands In Colorado
2 days agoThe Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood in a trade with the San Jose Sharks. Forward Givani Smith will also move to Denver, with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and forward Nikolai Kovalenko going the other way, along with a couple of draft picks. Goaltending has been a major weak point for the Avalanche this season. Blackwood will be tasked with providing some stability in the net alongside Scott Wedgewood, who was recently acquired from Nashville. Wedgewood has started well with his new team, so Blackwood will need to be sharp to receive regular action. He's posted a 6-9-3 record this season with a 3.00 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout. Blackwood's fantasy stock receives a huge boost from the trade, as he has joined a much stronger team.
Source: ESPN
