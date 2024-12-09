Mack Hollins Scores Late Touchdown Against The Rams
3 days agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins caught four of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the team's 42-44 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His score came from 21 yards away midway through the fourth quarter. Hollins' playing time has increased with Keon Coleman (wrist) out of the lineup and he's now found paydirt two games in a row. However, there's little consistency in his usage with several players ahead of him in the target pecking order. Coleman is nearing a return, which would send Hollins to the sidelines more often. He does not need to be added to fantasy football rosters.
Source: RotoBaller
