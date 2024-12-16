Mack Hollins Catches Just One Pass In Week 15
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins snapped a two-game touchdown streak in the 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 15 on Sunday. Hollins was targeted just three times in the high-scoring affair and was able to come down with one grab for a gain of seven yards. The dud performance coincided with both rookie wideout Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid returning from their respective injuries. Coleman and Kincaid combined for five catches on nine targets. Meanwhile, running back Ty Johnson surprisingly led the team with five receptions for 114 yards through the air. The 31-year-old Hollins had five catches on seven targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns the previous two games, but that may be the high point of his production this year now that Coleman and Kincaid are healthy. Hollins is a nice red-zone target, but he won't be a recommended flex play moving forward.
Source: ESPN.com
