Linus Ullmark Stands Tall In Saturday's Victory
3 days agoOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced en route to defeating the Nashville Predators on Saturday evening. The Predators had the advantage in the shot total, but Ullmark kept the Senators in the game. His lone mistake came late in the final period off a wrist shot by Fedor Svechkov. Ullmark has allowed just one goal or less in his past two starts and is now carrying a two-game win streak. This is a nice bounce-back, as Ullmark allowed at least three goals in each of his previous six outings before this win streak. Overall, the 31-year-old has a 2.81 GAA, .898% SV, and a 7-7-1 record. Fantasy managers should expect Anton Forsberg to get the starting nod against the New York Islanders this evening.
Source: NHL.com
