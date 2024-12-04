Leo Carlsson Remains Out On Wednesday
2 days agoAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) will miss a fourth straight game on Wednesday versus Vegas. Carlsson has contributed six goals and five assists in 20 games this season. Mason McTavish is set to continue as the first-line center on Wednesday. He's yet to find his feet after returning from an upper-body injury, posting one assist in four appearances with a minus-four rating. McTavish is capable of much more, as shown by his season total of nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 17 outings.
Source: Derek Lee
