LeBron James Misses First Game Of The Season
3 days agoLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) will miss his first game of the season on Sunday against Portland. He was initially considered probable for the contest but was downgraded to doubtful and has now been ruled out. Cam Reddish and Armel Traore will likely play a larger role in the rotation on Sunday, but they aren't reliable sources for fantasy value. A monster game offensively could be on the horizon for Anthony Davis (foot), as Austin Reaves (pelvis) also remains out on Sunday.
Source: Trevor Lane
