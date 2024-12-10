Lane Hutson Sets New Franchise Record With Another Productive Outing
1 day agoMontreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson established the longest point streak by a rookie blue-liner in franchise history when he recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win against Anaheim. The 20-year-old stretched his point streak to seven games just a couple of minutes into the contest. Hutson has done all of his scoring via assists during the run, reaching 19 helpers for the season. In fact, he's yet to score his first career goal, coming up empty-handed in 28 appearances this season with 32 shots. Hutson looks like a special talent on the offensive end, but he's also done his bit in the defensive zone, blocking 40 shots from the opposition across 28 games.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN