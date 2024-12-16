LaMelo Ball To Play On Monday
3 weeks agoCharlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (calf) is available ahead of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball is back in the lineup following a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain. The Hornets haven't said anything about a minutes limit, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Ball is limited during his first game back. Vasilije Micic will head to the bench with Ball returning, so he's safe to drop in most fantasy formats with Ball active again. Fantasy managers in season-long formats can go ahead and get Ball in their lineups on Monday.
Source: Rod Boone
