Ladd McConkey Scores Twice In Week 17 Blowout Win
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey scored twice in a Week 17 blowout win over the New England Patriots. McConkey led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards in another excellent game by the impressive first-year pass catcher. He was targeted 10 times, making eight catches for 94 yards. His first touchdown was on a six-yard pass in the second quarter and he followed that with a long 40-yard touchdown catch in the third. McConkey is having an excellent rookie season and quickly became the focal point of the Los Angeles passing game.
Source: ESPN.com
