Ladd McConkey A True Game-Time Decision
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey (shoulder, knee) is considered a true game-time decision to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This development puts fantasy managers in a bind: McConkey is an effective WR2 option if he plays, but as the Sunday Night Football game, managers are out of runway if he's ruled out. Tight end Will Dissly has quickly vaulted to second on the team in targets, while receivers Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnson are low-volume options who could see a boost if McConkey doesn't play.
Source: NFL Network
