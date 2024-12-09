Kyle Filipowski Ready To Return On Sunday
3 days agoUtah Jazz forward/center Kyle Filipowski (lower leg) will return to action on Sunday against Sacramento. He's missed seven games with a lower leg injury. The rookie out of Duke made five consecutive starts for the Jazz before getting injured. John Collins has cemented a spot in the first unit during his absence. Filipowski's return might send Collins back to the second unit, but he has also been productive coming off the bench, so this won't hurt his fantasy value too much.
Source: Utah Jazz
