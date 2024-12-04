Khris Middleton Out Wednesday
2 days agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Middleton, who is 33 years old, has yet to make his season debut, though he has been cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmaging. The team has not provided a specific timeline for his return, but his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Boston Celtics. Fantasy managers are eager for Middleton to rejoin the lineup, as he remains a valuable all-around contributor despite a slight decline in scoring. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field.
Source: NBA Injury Report
