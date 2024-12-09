Khris Middleton Expected To Play On Tuesday
2 days agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (ankle) is listed as probable ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Middleton made his season debut last week and is expected to appear in his third straight game. He's averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across 21 minutes per game in two games. There isn't a ton of fantasy value coming from Middleton right now, but his value will get better once he's back to full speed. The expectation is that Middleton will be out there for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
