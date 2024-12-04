Kevin Love Uncertain For Wednesday
3 days agoMiami Heat forward Kevin Love (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Love has missed two of the Heat's past four games due to a back issue and could remain sidelined for this matchup. At 36 years old, the veteran forward has played a limited role this season, averaging 12.3 minutes per game while mixing in both starts and bench appearances. Despite his limited minutes, Love has remained productive, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game and shooting 39.4% from three-point range. Fantasy managers should monitor his status leading up to Wednesday's game.
Source: NBA Injury Report
