Kevin Lankinen Busy On Friday
4 days agoVancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in his victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The Blue Jackets dominated the shot total, but Lankinen was able to lead the way. The Blue Jackets got out to an early two-goal lead thanks to Mathieu Olivier and Damon Severson in the opening frame. After this, Lankinen was able to shut the door to allow Vancouver to rally and eventually take the lead. The 29-year-old now boasts a 5-0-1 record over his previous six starts. During this span, he has posted a .920 save percentage with a 2.44 goals-against average. With Thatcher Demko nearing his return, fantasy managers should expect Lankinen to see a slight dip in playing time, but he could still be a viable fantasy asset in deeper formats given his excellent play.
Source: NHL.com
Source: NHL.com