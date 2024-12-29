Keon Coleman Scores, Leads Buffalo In Targets In Week 17
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the team's 40-14 victory over the New York Jets. His leaping, 14-yard touchdown reception came in the waning moments of the third quarter to put the Bills ahead by 33 points. Most starters sat out of the fourth quarter due to the big lead. The rookie led the Bills in targets (seven) and had a 37-yard reception called back by a holding penalty. Buffalo is locked into the second seed for the AFC playoffs and may rest starters next weekend in New England.
Source: RotoBaller
