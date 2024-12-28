Kenny Pickett Set To Start In Relief Of Jalen Hurts
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) will start in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys as Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol. While Pickett also appeared on the injury report this week due to a rib issue sustained in last week's game, he has since been cleared to play. In Week 16, Pickett completed 14 of 24 pass attempts for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also contributed 13 rushing yards on three attempts. Pickett's Week 16 performance left much to be desired, ranking 27th in yards per attempt and 28th in passer rating. Despite his struggles, Dallas offers room for optimism, as their defense has allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game since Week 11. Still, the Eagles are likely to lean heavily on their rushing attack and defensive play, positioning Pickett more as a game manager than a fantasy asset. Consider him a risky QB2 option.
Source: RotoBaller
