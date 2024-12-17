Kenneth Walker III Feeling Good, Week 16 Status Up In The Air
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) went through a good workout on Monday and is feeling good, but his status for the Week 16 contest against the Minnesota Vikings is up in the air, according to head coach Mike Macdonald. "We'll see on Wednesday," Macdonald said. Walker has missed each of the last two games, so he's going to need to get back on the practice field this week for the first time since Dec. 4. We'll have a better idea of his availability for next weekend once the Seahawks begin practicing on Wednesday. If the 24-year-old doesn't make much progress and misses a third straight game, Zach Charbonnet would see lead-back duties yet again and would essentially be a must-start in fantasy lineups after going for 30 carries, 188 yards and three rushing TDs the last two weeks with Walker out. Charb has also caught eight of 11 targets for 71 yards.
Source: The Athletic - Michael-Shawn Dugar
