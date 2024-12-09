Kenneth Gainwell Efficient On Minimal Work
3 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell rushed three times for 26 yards in Sunday's 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He also brought in both of his targets for seven yards receiving. The Panthers held tough with Philly all afternoon, with RB Saquon Barkley's production the only of note out of the Eagles' skill players. Still, Gainwell was efficient with his touches, averaging 8.7 yards per carry against a porous Carolina rush defense. The 25-year-old will struggle to put together impressive stat lines while playing behind arguably the league's best running back. However, he remains an elite, must-own handcuff on one of the league's better offenses and would have immediate value and upside if Barkley ever missed time. Gainwell and the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
