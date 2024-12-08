Kelly Olynyk Making Season Debut On Saturday
4 days agoToronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk (back) is set to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. This is exciting news for the 33-year-old, who has been sidelined since October due to a back strain. Last season, Olynyk appeared in 28 games for Toronto, contributing 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while playing a key role in the rotation. His minutes will likely be limited in his return, but his presence provides valuable depth to the Raptors' frontcourt. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and make an impact moving forward.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report