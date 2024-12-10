Karl-Anthony Towns Returns With Winning Performance
1 day agoNew York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a big double-double in Monday's 113-108 win over Toronto as he returned from a one-game absence. Towns initially struggled to score but finished the contest with a team-high 25 points and had the final five points in the game, including a three-point dagger. He finished 2-for-5 from behind the arc and shot 7-for-13 overall with an 8-for-10 record at the free-throw line. Towns' eighth consecutive appearance with at least 12 rebounds included 15 boards, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. The big man has fitted in superbly in New York and will look to help his team reach the NBA Cup semifinals next. The Knicks play Atlanta in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Towns dominated with 34 points and 16 rebounds when these teams met for the first time this season.
Source: ESPN
