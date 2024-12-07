Kaiden Guhle Returns Versus Capitals
4 days agoMontreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (illness) will be back in the lineup for Saturday's meeting with Washington. He was unavailable on Thursday versus Nashville because of an illness. Justin Barron filled his spot and will likely come out of the lineup again on Saturday. Guhle plays a big role in the Canadiens defense, averaging close to 22 minutes of ice time. In 20 outings, he's recorded six points (two goals, four assists), 21 shots, 48 blocks, and 26 hits.
Source: Montreal Canadiens
