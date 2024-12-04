Justin Kirkland Has Season-Ending Knee Surgery
2 days agoCalgary Flames center Justin Kirkland underwent successful ACL surgery on Wednesday and will be out for the rest of the season. He sustained the injury last week in a game against Columbus and has been out for two contests. Kirkland finishes the season with eight points (two goals, six assists) in 21 games. Kirkland's absence gave Jakob Pelletier a fourth-line role in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Columbus. The 23-year-old has been a productive player on the AHL stage, but things haven't yet clicked for him in the big league. This season, Pelletier has amassed 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 20 outings in the minors.
Source: Calgary Flames
