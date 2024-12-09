Justin Herbert Throws A Touchdown In Tough Week 14 Loss
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass in a tough Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert and the Bolts offense did close to nothing in the first half but looked a lot stronger after halftime. Despite throwing to guys who would be depth pieces at best on most other teams, Herbert was still able to complete 21 of his 30 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He was sacked three times, losing 19 yards, but added 12 yards on four carries. Herbert's touchdown was on a four-yard pass to Quentin Johnston near the end of the third quarter. The Chargers signal caller was forced to leave the game temporarily after taking a big hit, but he was back in and none the worse for wear soon after.
Source: ESPN.com
