Justin Faulk Returns From Two-Game Absence
4 days agoSt. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (upper body) will return to action on Saturday against Edmonton. He has been sidelined for two games with an upper-body injury. Faulk has generated assists in each of his last two appearances, but his work on the offensive end has been lacking for most of the campaign. In 25 outings, Faulk has contributed one goal and six assists. This matchup has previously suited Faulk, who has bagged at least a point in five of his last seven appearances against the Oilers. Pierre-Olivier Joseph will come out of the lineup to accommodate Faulk's return.
Source: NHL.com
