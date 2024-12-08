Julian Strawther Good To Go Sunday
3 days agoDenver Nuggets shooting guard Julian Strawther (wrist, ankle) has been cleared to play on Sunday against Atlanta. He's dealing with a couple of different ailments at the moment, but the team has upgraded Strawther from probable to available. The 22-year-old has just logged a season-high 33 minutes in Saturday's matchup against Washington, and Strawther should see additional playing time again on Sunday due to Jamal Murray's (hamstring) absence. Strawther was impactful at both ends against the Wizards, scoring 18 points and registering two blocks and three steals.
Source: Denver Nuggets
Source: Denver Nuggets