Jrue Holiday Questionable For Wednesday's Action
2 days agoBoston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against Detroit. He might be out for a second consecutive game due to a knee issue. Holiday has recently had a pretty poor stretch offensively and could benefit from having some time off. He has shot just 30 percent from the field in his past four appearances, averaging 7.3 points. With Holiday out of the rotation, Payton Pritchard popped off for a big 25-point night in 33 minutes on Monday against Miami. He's sure to do damage again on Wednesday if Holiday is out.
Source: NBA Injury Report
