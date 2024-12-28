Joshua Palmer Questionable To Return On Saturday
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (heel) is questionable to return to Saturday's game with a heel injury. The wideout sustained this injury during the third quarter of the game. Before exiting, Palmer brought in four of his six targets for 41 yards. His longest reception of the game went for 19 yards. At the time of departing, he had the third-most targets on the team, behind only Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
