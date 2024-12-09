Joshua Palmer Leads The Chargers In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer led the Chargers in most receiving categories in a Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Palmer was targeted nine times, making six catches for 78 yards, all leading the team. Palmer took over as quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite target with Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) out and other Chargers pass catchers missing time throughout the game. A similar game plan could take place next week against Tampa Bay, where Palmer will be around the WR3/4 border if McConkey can't play.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com