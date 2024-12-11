Josh Hart Iffy For Wednesday's Cup Game
2 days agoNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal against Atlanta. He might miss his first game of the season because of an ankle sprain. New York's bench mob, featuring Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Precious Achiuwa, will likely be more involved in the game if Hart doesn't get cleared for Wednesday night. McBride offers the most fantasy value out of the three, but he's been quiet offensively in recent games, finishing back-to-back outings with eight points.
Source: NBA Injury Report
