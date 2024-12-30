X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
2 weeks agoAccording to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Washington Nationals are signing free agent first baseman Josh Bell to a one-year contract worth $6 million. Bell opened the 2024 campaign with the Miami Marlins before being acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks later in the season. Across 145 total games, the switch-hitter held a .249/.319/.405 line with 19 home runs, 23 doubles, and a 51:210 BB:K ratio. Under the hood, the veteran generated a below-average .310 xwOBA and modest 40.1% hard-hit rate. Bell spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in D.C. and held an impressive .301/.384/.493 line in 2022. While the Nationals acquired first baseman Nate Lowe earlier this week from Texas, Bell should be penciled into the DH spot on a daily basis. If he can see his power numbers climb, he could be worth a look in deeper NL-only formats.--Andy Smith - RotoBaller
Source: Jon He

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Davion Mitchell39 mins ago

Probable Against Cleveland
Ochai Agbaji52 mins ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Cleveland
Sam Merrill56 mins ago

Uncertain Against The Raptors
Luis Arraez58 mins ago

Padres Settle On $14 Million Deal
Josh Richardson60 mins ago

Upgraded To Questionable For Thursday
Andrew Wiggins1 hour ago

Will Not Play Thursday In Detroit
Ausar Thompson1 hour ago

Probable Against Golden State
Paolo Banchero1 hour ago

Expected To Return Friday Against The Bucks
A.J. Brown1 hour ago

Being Rested On Thursday
Tarik Skubal1 hour ago

Tigers Avoid Arbitration
Paul George1 hour ago

Able To Practice On Thursday
Joel Embiid1 hour ago

Practices Thursday
Brice Sensabaugh2 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday
Dylan Cease2 hours ago

And Padres Avoid Arbitration
Logan Gilbert2 hours ago

Mariners Avoid Arbitration
Jordan Clarkson2 hours ago

Listed As Out For Thursday's Game Against Miami
Donovan Mitchell2 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Against Toronto
Tyreek Hill2 hours ago

"Committed" To Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders2 hours ago

Raiders Fire General Manager Tom Telesco After One Season
Bogdan Bogdanovic2 hours ago

On Track To Play Thursday In Phoenix
Daniel Gafford2 hours ago

Could Return Thursday
NBA2 hours ago

Thursday's Lakers-Hornets Game Postponed
Kevin Love2 hours ago

Will Not Play Thursday
Dennis Schröder2 hours ago

Dennis Schroder Uncertain To Play Thursday Night
Moses Moody3 hours ago

Questionable Thursday Against Detroit
Zay Flowers3 hours ago

Officially Out For Wild-Card Game
Jalen Suggs3 hours ago

Diagnosed With Lower-Back Strain
Moritz Wagner3 hours ago

Has Surgery And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
Royce O'Neale3 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Zay Flowers4 hours ago

Not Practicing Friday, Highly Unlikely To Play Saturday
Garrett Crochet7 hours ago

Boston Discussing Long-Term Deal
Matthew Tkachuk8 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek8 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard8 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson8 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois8 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry8 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Trent Miner22 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn22 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich22 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko23 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson23 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin23 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad23 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson24 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA24 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk24 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel24 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman24 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA24 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley24 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL1 day ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.1 day ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers1 day ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett1 day ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith1 day ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts1 day ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole1 day ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers1 day ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala1 day ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap1 day ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim1 day ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado3 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson3 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott3 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players