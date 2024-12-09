Josh Allen Scores Six Touchdowns Against The Rams
3 days agoBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and added three more on the ground in the team's 42-44 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allen was the biggest beneficiary of the shootout in the City of Angels. In addition to his six scores, Buffalo's franchise quarterback threw for 342 yards and ran for 82 on 10 carries. Although he hit a season-high mark for rushing yards, all three touchdowns were one-yard plunges. All of that production turned into 51 fantasy points. Despite the loss, Allen's performance confirms his status as the favorite to win MVP. Another shootout against the Detroit Lions could be on tap next week.
Source: RotoBaller
