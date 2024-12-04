Jordan Romano Should Be Ready For 2025 Season
2 days agoToronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that free-agent reliever Jordan Romano (elbow) should be ready for the start of the 2025 season. Atkins said that Romano "will be back physically... We have no medical concerns." However, after being non-tendered by Toronto, Romano is a free agent this winter and will explore the open market. The Blue Jays have a lot of interest in a reunion, though. The 31-year-old right-handed veteran missed four months of the 2024 season due to right-elbow issues, but if he's healthy heading into next season, he should garner plenty of attention in free agency as a late-inning, high-leverage arm. Romano's 2025 fantasy value will largely depend on where he's pitching and whether he's given closing duties. In three seasons in Toronto before 2024, Romano was one of the best closers in baseball with 95 saves, a 2.37 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 230 K's in 186 innings pitched.
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Shi Davidi
