Jordan Mims A Healthy Scratch In Week 17
1 week agoNew Orleans Saints running back Jordan Mims is a healthy scratch for the Week 17 contest against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in New Orleans, even with Alvin Kamara (groin) missing another game. Mims, for lack of better options in the Saints' depleted offense, led the team with five receptions on eight targets for only 16 yards in the Monday night loss to the Green Bay Packers. He added four carries for only 16 yards. The 25-year-old has been used sparingly in his second year in the NFL, carrying the ball only 18 times for 58 yards (3.2 yards per tote) while catching nine of 15 targets for 58 yards in his 10 games played. With Mims inactive, the Saints will roll with second-year back Kendre Miller as their starter in the backfield, with veteran Jamaal Williams backing him up.
Source: SI.com - John Hendrix
Source: SI.com - John Hendrix