Jordan Lawlar Getting Reps In Dominican Winter League
2 days agoArizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Jordan Lawlar missed most of the 2024 regular season due to injury, collecting only 67 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. In order to make up for lost time and hopefully make a push for a 2025 roster spot, the club's top prospect (MLB No. 9) is spending time in the Dominican Winter League, getting much-needed at-bats to knock off the rust. While the 22-year-old started off hot, slashing .407/.481/.773 in his first 27 plate appearances, that line now stands at .237/.315/.355 in 108 PA. Importantly, however, he's still shown the pop and speed combination we've been accustomed to seeing from the healthy version of him, with three home runs and eight stolen bases thus far. It's not clear where exactly he would play on the infield at this point, but if he can make the roster next spring, the former sixth-overall draft pick could be an overlooked multi-category fantasy contributor after an unremarkable 2023 debut and lost 2024 season.
Source: ESPN
