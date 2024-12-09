Jordan Greenway Set To Return To Sabres Lineup
2 days agoBuffalo Sabres left wing Jordan Greenway (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the lineup on Monday versus Detroit. He has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of the contest. Greenway has been sidelined for 10 games. The 27-year-old has picked up six points (three goals, three assists) in 16 games this season and will add a lot of grit to the Sabres lineup. He's averaging 2.5 hits per game in 2024-25. JJ Peterka is projected to be a healthy scratch on Monday to make room for Greenway in the lineup.
Source: Heather Engel
