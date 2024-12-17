Jordan Clarkson Available For Monday Night Against Clippers
2 weeks agoUtah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (foot) is listed as available for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Clarkson had missed seven straight games dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot before returning off the bench and putting up 23 points in Friday night's loss to the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old should be in line for another solid outing on Monday night as he put up 21 points against the Clippers earlier this season. Fantasy managers and DFS managers should target the guard as a solid option in the late slate.
Source: NBA Injury Report
