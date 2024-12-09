Jonnu Smith Scores Game-Winning TD In OT Win Over Jets
3 days agoMiami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith caught three of four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 14's 32-26 overtime victory over the New York Jets. His touchdown grab to seal the victory came from 10 yards out on a beautiful touchball by Tua Tagovailoa. Smith went into the contest on an absolute tear. His averages in the previous three games were 10 targets, 8.3 receptions, and 100.3 yards per game. That was on top of scoring three touchdowns in that same span. Smith has quickly emerged as one of the top tight ends in fantasy football and should be a vital part of the Dolphins offense for the remainder of the season. Week 15 presents a road matchup with the Houston Texans.
Source: NFL
