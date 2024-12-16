Jonnu Smith Scores Another Touchdown In Crushing Loss To Texans
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith caught nine of 11 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the 20-12 Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans. The touchdown came from seven yards out on a beautiful throw from Tua Tagovailoa in the back of the endzone. Smith continues to be one of the most reliable tight ends in 2024, with his fifth game in a row with 13+ PPR fantasy points. This also marks the fourth time in the last five games that he has scored a touchdown. He now ranks as the TE4 overall and is a premier option for the fantasy football playoffs. Week 16 presents a matchup against a now-healthy San Francisco 49ers defense.
Source: NFL
