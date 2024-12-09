Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL
2 days agoAccording to head coach Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) will miss the remainder of the season after re-tearing his right knee in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported the news. Wow. What an unfortunate end to a very short rookie season. Brooks will now again begin the long road to recovery. Oddly enough, he tore his ACL in college around the same time last year, so maybe we can expect him to follow the same schedule as he did this season. It's a massive disappointment after it appeared he was finally finding his legs in the NFL. For now, teammate Chuba Hubbard should regain his massive touch load from the beginning of 2024 and continue to be a strong weekly play.
Source: Tom Pelissero
