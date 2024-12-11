X
2 days agoNashville Predators right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored two of the team's goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Calgary. Marchessault's second put the Predators 3-2 up in the second period, but the team couldn't stop its slide, tying a franchise record with an eighth consecutive loss. With the team struggling, it's been tough for the players to live up to expectations, and Marchessault is no different. Since the start of November, he's notched points in just six games. The veteran forward has tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) for the season with 48 hits in 29 contests. There have been only two occasions this campaign when Marchessault has recorded points in back-to-back games.--Taavi Pailk - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN

