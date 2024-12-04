Joel Eriksson Ek Suffers Injury In Tuesday's Win
2 days agoMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) was hurt in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Vancouver. He exited the game during the overtime period. Eriksson Ek has already missed three games this season because of health issues. The Swedish centerman was on a three-game point streak prior to Tuesday's action and has amassed 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 22 outings across the campaign. Marco Rossi is in line to regain his top-line job if Eriksson Ek can't play on Friday versus Anaheim. Marcus Foligno is looking at a promotion into the top six.
Source: Michael Russo
