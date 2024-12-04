Joel Eriksson Ek Considered Week-To-Week
2 days agoMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is considered week-to-week. He was injured in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Vancouver. Eriksson Ek's injury leaves the Wild without a second top-six forward following Mats Zuccarello's (lower body) exit from the lineup a while back. Marco Rossi should get extra responsibilities with Eriksson Ek out. He's riding a three-game point streak and has had a good campaign with seven goals and 13 assists across 25 outings. Jakub Lauko (lower body) may fill the open spot in the lineup on Friday versus Anaheim, although he's been out for four games and might still need time to recover.
Source: Minnesota Wild PR
