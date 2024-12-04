George Pickens 17 mins ago

Picks Up New Injury, Now Questionable For Week 14

Dalton Kincaid 24 mins ago

Bills List Dalton Kincaid As Questionable For Week 14

Keon Coleman 28 mins ago

Considered Questionable To Return In Week 14

D'Andre Swift 32 mins ago

Ruled Questionable For Week 14

DJ Moore 37 mins ago

Questionable To Face The Niners

Malik Nabers 59 mins ago

Considered Questionable For Week 14

DeVonta Smith 1 hour ago

Says He'll Play In Week 14

Nolan Gorman 1 hour ago

To Be An Everyday Player In 2025

Jordan Clarkson 1 hour ago

Out Again On Friday

Collin Sexton 1 hour ago

Available On Friday Against Trail Blazers

Maikel Garcia 2 hours ago

Undergoes Minor Elbow Surgery

Scoot Henderson 2 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable On Friday

Jayson Tatum 2 hours ago

Will Suit Up Against Bucks

Kai Asakura 2 hours ago

Competes For UFC Flyweight Title

Breece Hall 2 hours ago

Listed As Doubtful For Week 14

Alexandre Pantoja 2 hours ago

Set For Third Title Defense At UFC 310

Al Horford 2 hours ago

Available Against Bucks On Friday

Ciryl Gane 2 hours ago

Set For Heavyweight Clash

Kristaps Porzingis 2 hours ago

Downgraded To Out On Friday

Alexander Volkov 2 hours ago

Looks For His Fifth Win In A Row

MMA 3 hours ago

Doo Ho Choi An Underdog At UFC 310

Cedric Tillman 3 hours ago

Not Practicing On Friday

Dallas Goedert 3 hours ago

Not Seen At Friday's Practice

Jakobi Meyers 3 hours ago

On Track To Play In Week 14

Breece Hall 3 hours ago

No Sign Of Breece Hall On Friday

Malik Nabers 4 hours ago

Not Practicing On Friday

Tim Patrick 6 hours ago

Hauls In Two Touchdowns In Week 14

Jared Goff 6 hours ago

Throws Three Touchdowns In Win Over Packers

Matvei Michkov 6 hours ago

Provides Three Assists On Thursday

Matthew Tkachuk 7 hours ago

Rocks Flyers With Five-Point Game

Brayden Point 7 hours ago

Records Four Assists In Big Win

Andrei Svechnikov 7 hours ago

Posts Career-High Four Points Versus Avalanche

Connor McDavid 7 hours ago

Sets Up Four Goals In Thursday's Win

Sam Montembeault 7 hours ago

Shuts Out Predators

Ryan O'Reilly 7 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week

Christian Watson 15 hours ago

Posts 114-Yard Effort In Packers’ Week 14 Defeat

Josh Jacobs 15 hours ago

Continues Touchdown Binge With Three More In Packers’ Loss

Fred VanVleet 18 hours ago

Active On Thursday Night Against Golden State

Andrew Wiggins 18 hours ago

Available To Play On Thursday Night

Malcolm Brogdon 19 hours ago

Exits Thursday's Game Early With Left-Hamstring Tightness

Andrew Nembhard 19 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday Night

Isaac Okoro 19 hours ago

Exits Game Early On Thursday, Won't Return

Adem Bona 19 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday With Knee Contusion

Bryan Reynolds 19 hours ago

Expected To See Time At First Base

Al Horford 19 hours ago

Questionable For Friday With Toe Sprain

Kron Gracie 19 hours ago

Ends Layoff At UFC 310

Bryce Mitchell 19 hours ago

A Massive Favorite At UFC 310

Nate Landwehr 19 hours ago

Opens Up UFC 310 Main Card

Ian Machado Garry 19 hours ago

In A No. 1 Contender Fight At UFC 310

Matt Chapman 19 hours ago

Open To Moving To Shortstop

Taurean Prince 20 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Night In Boston

Shavkat Rakhmonov 20 hours ago

A Big Favorite At UFC 310

Trae Young 20 hours ago

Considered Probable For Friday

Anthony Davis 20 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Against Atlanta

LeBron James 20 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday

Cody Bellinger 20 hours ago

Trade Market Is Heating Up

Kristaps Porzingis 20 hours ago

Considered Questionable For Friday

Freddie Freeman 20 hours ago

Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training

DK Metcalf 20 hours ago

Not At Practice On Thursday

Kenneth Walker III 20 hours ago

Downgraded To DNP On Thursday

Luke Kennard 21 hours ago

Uncertain For Thursday

Marvin Bagley III 21 hours ago

Draws Rare Start

Austin Reaves 21 hours ago

Unavailable Again On Friday

Chris Olave 22 hours ago

To Visit With Specialist Next Week

Troy Stecher 22 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday

Zach Hyman 22 hours ago

Returns From Five-Game Absence

Rasmus Dahlin 22 hours ago

Will Not Play On Thursday

Sergei Bobrovsky 22 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Thursday

TB 22 hours ago

Nicholas Paul Returns To Action Versus Sharks

Jake Guentzel 22 hours ago

Available On Thursday

Patrick Kane 23 hours ago

Returns To Red Wings Lineup

CeeDee Lamb 23 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday

1 day ago

Astros Make Offer To Alex Bregman

Josh Naylor 1 day ago

Guardians Open To Trading Josh Naylor, Lane Thomas

1 day ago

Blue Jays Meet With Corbin Burnes

Luis Severino 1 day ago

A's Sign Luis Severino To Three-Year Deal

Semyon Varlamov 1 day ago

Considered Day-To-Day

Shea Theodore 1 day ago

Hits Two Goals Wednesday

Brad Marchand 1 day ago

Pots Two Goals In Win Over Blackhawks

Auston Matthews 1 day ago

Strikes Twice Against Predators

Warren Foegele 1 day ago

Plays Key Role In Wednesday's Win

Trevor Zegras 1 day ago

Suffers A Lower-Body Injury

Alec Bohm 2 days ago

Mariners Have Had Talks About Alec Bohm

2 days ago

Teoscar Hernandez Expected To Re-Sign With Dodgers

2 days ago

Yankees Have Been In Contact With Max Fried, Corbin Burnes

2 days ago

Willy Adames Drawing Interest From The Yankees

Justin Kirkland 2 days ago

Has Season-Ending Knee Surgery

San Diego Padres 2 days ago

Padres The Favorites To Land Roki Sasaki?

Garrett Crochet 2 days ago

Cubs And Reds In On Garrett Crochet

Luis Robert Jr. 3 days ago

White Sox Asking A Lot For Luis Robert Jr.

3 days ago

Juan Soto Starting To Eliminate Teams

Evan Phillips 3 days ago

Should Be Good To Go For Spring Training

Daulton Varsho 3 days ago

Unlikely To Be Ready For Opening Day