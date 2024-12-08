Joel Embiid Considered Questionable For Sunday
4 days agoPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. The former MVP has been sidelined for the last seven games due to a left knee injury, but there's a possibility he will return for Sunday's contest. If Embiid is unable to go, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are expected to continue taking on expanded roles. Embiid has struggled to find a rhythm this season, and fantasy managers are hoping he can return to full health soon to help get the 76ers' season back on track.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report